Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPR opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

