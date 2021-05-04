Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $4,757,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.