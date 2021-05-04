Comerica Bank Has $29.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.