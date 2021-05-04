Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

