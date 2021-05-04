Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $151.84.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
