Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

