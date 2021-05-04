II-VI (IIVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.81-0.91 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.81-$0.91 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. II-VI has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -609.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

