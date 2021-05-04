Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is set to announce its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.67. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

