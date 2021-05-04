Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTL opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

