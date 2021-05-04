Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,088 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,161 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

