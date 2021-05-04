Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,952 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.