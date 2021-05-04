Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,306 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

