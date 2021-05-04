Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declines By 15.3%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

