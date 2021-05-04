Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $335.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.57. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

