Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.94.
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $335.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.57. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
