Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

