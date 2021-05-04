USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007174 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 153% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000126 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

