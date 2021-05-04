Cowen Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Outperform

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $152.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

