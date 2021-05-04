United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $360.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.
NYSE:URI opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.61.
In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.