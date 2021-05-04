United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $360.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

NYSE:URI opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

