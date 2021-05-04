Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) PT Raised to $61.00 at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

