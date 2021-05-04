Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

