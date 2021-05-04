Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,608.73 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,710.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,564.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $978.75. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.