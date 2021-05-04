Pitney Bowes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PBI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.
