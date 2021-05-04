Pitney Bowes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PBI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

