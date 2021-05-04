Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

