Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Renasant posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

