Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

