Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,714,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.