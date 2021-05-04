Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 301,341 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,264,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,246 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.