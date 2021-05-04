Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $2,711,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

