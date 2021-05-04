Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,890,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,322 shares of company stock worth $301,511,701. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

NYSE SQ opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 386.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

