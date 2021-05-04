Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

