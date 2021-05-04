Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.60 million, a PE ratio of 315.76 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

OMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

