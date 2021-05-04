Northcoast Research Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.
DPZ stock opened at $433.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
