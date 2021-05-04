Northcoast Research Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

DPZ stock opened at $433.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

