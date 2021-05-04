MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

MGP stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,906,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

