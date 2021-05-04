MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.
MGP stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,906,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.