Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE CWEN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

