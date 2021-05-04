Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,799 shares of company stock valued at $40,694,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

