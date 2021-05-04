Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $212,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

