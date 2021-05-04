State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,944 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $15,613,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

