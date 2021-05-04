Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $146,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,986,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.