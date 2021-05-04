Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.