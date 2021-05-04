AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 2,018 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fortis were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortis by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

