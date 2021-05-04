AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 11,170 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

State Street stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 132.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

