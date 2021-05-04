Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

DAN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

