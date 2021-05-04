Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Drops By 25.5%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

