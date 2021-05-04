Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE PH opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,565 shares of company stock worth $3,912,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

