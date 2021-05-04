AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Shares of 184,909 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $5,077,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $131.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

