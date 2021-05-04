AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $25.73 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

