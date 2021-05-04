JGP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.