Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

CSL opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.