Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BABA stock opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
