Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

