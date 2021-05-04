Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

