Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hurco Companies worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.94 million, a P/E ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

